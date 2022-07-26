Robert Stephen Zwaan, age 70, died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Oklahoma City. He was born in Comanche County Memorial Hospital on July 5, 1952, to Henry and Margaret (Landers) Zwaan. He attended Westminster Kindergarten, Saint Mary’s Catholic School, Washington Elementary School and Central Junior High School. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1970. Bob attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology in 1974. Bob was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

Bob worked at Audio Tech before starting The Hi Fi Shop with Rick Green and Bob Fisher in 1981. Bob Fisher sold his interest to Rick Green and Bob. Rick died in 1992. Bob sold The Hi Fi Shop in 2008. He then managed his commercial properties.