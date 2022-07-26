Robert Stephen Zwaan, age 70, died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Oklahoma City. He was born in Comanche County Memorial Hospital on July 5, 1952, to Henry and Margaret (Landers) Zwaan. He attended Westminster Kindergarten, Saint Mary’s Catholic School, Washington Elementary School and Central Junior High School. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1970. Bob attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology in 1974. Bob was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
Bob worked at Audio Tech before starting The Hi Fi Shop with Rick Green and Bob Fisher in 1981. Bob Fisher sold his interest to Rick Green and Bob. Rick died in 1992. Bob sold The Hi Fi Shop in 2008. He then managed his commercial properties.
Bob married Susan Garnetta Graves on Aug. 5, 1979. Bob adopted her son, Michael, from a previous marriage. Together, Bob and Susan had Casey Stephen Zwaan.
Bob loved to scuba dive. He had just been diving in Belize in May. His favorite place to dive was Cocos Island. Bob snow skied in Vail with his siblings every year. Bob golfed on Fort Sill. Every Wednesday night, Bob played pool with Clark Smith, Jimmie Smith, Bill Cunningham, Bill Coe and Kade McClure.
Bob is predeceased by his parents and his son, Michael.
Bob is survived by his wife; his son, Casey and Casey’s wife, Shelby; Bob’s grandchildren: Macy Zwaan, Aiden Zwaan and Aspen Zwaan. He is also survived by his four siblings: Harry Zwaan and wife, Gypsy; Alida Zwaan Gregory and husband, George; Casey Zwaan and wife, Emily, and Wendy Zwaan, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beth and JR. Mathews; nieces and nephews: Dr. Sarah Winbourn, Camille Zwaan, Claire Zwaan, Heidi Kostin, Sean Mathews, Thomas Mathews, Scott Meier and Stephen Meier, grand niece, Tori Mathews and grand nephews: Trace and TJ Mathews.
Per Bob’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 in the Bison Room at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton.