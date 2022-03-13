Word has been received of the death of Robert Albert Shuman, 67, of Lawton.
Mr. Shuman passed away on March 5, 2022 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Robbie was born on 5/8/54 in Woodward, to Milton “Bud” and Margene Shuman. He was later joined by sisters Lynn and Jan. He attended schools in Buffalo, Fargo and Covington. He graduated from Covington-Douglas in 1972. He attended OSU, Seminole State College and Cameron University. In 1974, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served at Fort Sill. In 1974, he married Debby Bottoms and they had three children: James Albert, Kristy Dawn and Bradley Joseph. In 2005, he married Catherine M. Rogers and added to his family her daughters: Kimberly Grace, Lindsay Marie and Jessica Nicole. In total Robbie was the proud grandpa of 15 wonderful grandchildren.
Robbie was employed by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, when it opened in Lawton, and remained employed there for 29 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Walter A. and Elizabeth Shuman and Earl and Ola Lee Barton.
Robbie loved to work, coach his children’s soccer games, golf, bowl and ride his Harley with friends.
Robbie loved God, his family and others. He was a quiet man but never met a stranger. He was kind and respectful to all.
