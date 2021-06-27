Robert Scott Prather (1965-2021) a longtime Lawton resident died on 18 June 2021 after a brief illness. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany and later moved with his family to Brewers, KY. Later, the family relocated to Lawton where he attended Lawton High School. He worked 20 years on Fort Sill at various dining facilities. Most recently, he worked at the State Veterans Center and made many friends there. Robert was a devoted son who looked after his father throughout his late-adult life. His passion was freshwater fishing and hunting, but he always put the well-being of his father first. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Gerda Prather.
He is survived by his father, Billie Prather; his brothers: John Prather; Juergen Stein; and Ron Prather (Svitlana).
The family will be having a private memorial at a later date.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com