Funeral service for Robert Rynearson Cliburn, 69 of Lawton, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Schneider, Senior Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church, officiating.

Mr. Cliburn passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

