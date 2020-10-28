Graveside service for Robert R. “Bob” Sippel, Jr., 71, of Lawton will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Sippel passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the viewing and service.
Bob was born on March 5, 1949 in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up there where he attended school, graduating in 1969. He then attended college before joining the United States Army where he served his country for four years. He lived in California before coming to Lawton. He joined the National Guard, serving until retiring after 23 years of military service. He worked construction, and also for Jim’s Tire Service before working at The Lawton Constitution, retiring after 18 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed square dancing where he met his future wife, Brenda Rowe Gann and they were married on October 15, 1988 in Lawton.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, of the home; his son and daughter in law, Greg and Amanda Gann, of Lawton; his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Kenneth Wayne Gann and Jeffery Gann.
