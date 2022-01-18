Graveside services for Robert Piatt will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Walters Cemetery, with the Rev. Kent Simpson officiating under direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Robert Lee Piatt was born Sept. 4, 1943 in Enid, to Herbert and Hazel Piatt. He grew up and attended Walters Public Schools and graduated in 1961. He went off to Southwestern College in Weatherford, and obtained a B.S. in mechanical engineering. After returning back to the Walters area he began teaching classes at Geronimo public schools for five years.
He married Katherine Kay Smith on March 29, 1963 in Waurika. To this union two children were born, Deborah Marshall and Robert Lynn Piatt, both of Walters.
After leaving the teaching field he began farming in the Walters and Union Valley area for many years. He also went on custom wheat harvest up until the mid-90’s. He also started a catfish farm operation from 1980 to 1986. He helped start home health service here in the Walters area in 1991 and also helped his parents run the Walters nursing home until 2001. He rejoined his life in 2018 to retire in Walters.
He loved to fish and also enjoyed sudoku in his spare time. He loved the outdoors and was always on the go even in retirement. Robert was always the first person to help anybody in need and gained many friends along the way throughout his life. Robert also enjoyed flying airplanes for many years and he also gave flying lessons during the early part of his life.
Mr. Piatt was involved in a one car accident on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 just three miles south of Walter. He had multiple injuries and was air flighted to OU medical trauma center in OKC. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, around 10:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Hazel Piatt, two brothers: Roy Piatt and Charles Piatt, and one sister, Eva Miller Fryer.
Mr. Piatt was survived by his wife, Kay Piatt of Walters; daughter, Debbie Marshall and son Robert Lynn Piatt and Candace all of Walters; five grandchildren: Colt Darnell and Crystal; Kelsee Simon and Seth all of Walters; Robert Reed Piatt and Halee Piatt both of Lawton; Jarod Tarah Piatt of Oklahoma City, and Carson Coats of Randlett. Robert also had two great-grandchildren: Abree Darnell and Kooper Simon both from Walters.