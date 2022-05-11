Robert “Bob” Pierson Blair, 80, Sterling, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 in Duncan.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Sterling. All arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Bob was born Oct. 6, 1941 in Beaver. After graduating high school in Hardesty, in 1960, he then attended Panhandle State University and earned a B.S. in Industrial Arts Education in 1965. Bob also attended Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO for two years. He was a public school teacher for 21 years in Kansas and Oklahoma. After moving to Sterling for a teaching position, he met Doris and they were married on Dec. 27, 1983 and had been happily married for 38 years. Bob also pastored churches in Kansas and Oklahoma for over 35 years. He was a professional carpenter and cabinet maker for over 35 years and has built several homes in SW Oklahoma, as well as completed many remodels. Bob’s main hobby was woodworking. He thoroughly enjoyed planning and building custom gifts for his family every year. Bob also enjoyed singing and listening to gospel music. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Sterling for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Doris, of the home; his twin brother, James Thomas Blair and wife Karen of Neosho, MO; his children: David Blair and wife Kathryn and daughter Zoe of Sand Springs; Carla Dean and husband Wally and son Tyler of Morris; Randall Blair and wife Polly and sons: Teddy and Clark of Lenexa, KS; Amy Millirons, and husband Richard, and son Gage of Tribune, KS, and her daughter McKayla Burtt and husband Jeremy, along with her children: Evelyn and Samwell, and son Conner Urlab.
Bob is also survived by his step children: Mona Newman and husband Wayne; Radonna King; Regina King; Robin Elzey and husband Mike. Along with 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one soon to be born, and one great great-grandchild and another soon to be born.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Blair, brother, Edward Blair, and sister, Sharon Brown.
The family requests flowers to be sent to First Baptist Church in Sterling, or in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church, Sterling.