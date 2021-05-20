Robert Olson, 77, of Fargo, ND passed away at his home in Lawton on May 16, 2021. Robert Wayne Olson was born on July 05, 1944, in Fargo, N.D. to Raymond and Margaret (Stone) Olson. He graduated from Kindred High School in 1961 and served more than 10 years in the NDANG before being Honorable Discharged on June 16, 1982. On Aug. 12, 1967, Robert was United in marriage to Adeline Marie Olson in Kindred, N.D. and later became the parents of Robert A. Olson and Joseph Olson. Robert Worked at Wula Dental Laboratory in Fargo, N.D. for more than 30 years. He Later worked for Papillon Helicopter Tours, Las Vegas, NV, for over 20 years.
Robert was a proud member of the VFW, enjoyed the military, working, cars, motorcycles, and spending time with family and friends.
Robert is survived by his wife, Adeline of Lawton; children: Robert Olson of Lawton, and Joseph Olson (Olga) of Lawton; six grandchildren: Landin; Canonn; Brook-Lynn; Boston; Brandon and Ezabella Olson; brother and sister: Rodney (Sue) Olson of West Fargo N.D. and Aryls Trudell of Warren, MN and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. A private family funeral will be held at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin at a later date.