August 25th, 2020 our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather departed his earthly temple to reside and rest in the Lord.
Robert Nathanial Ferguson was born April 19th, 1937 in Rucker County, Tennessee to Joe H. Ferguson and Helen Avant Ferguson and he had eleven brothers and sisters.
He attended Happy Hill grade school and also attended Bradley Academy High School in Murfreesboro, TN. After the death of his father at the age of six years old, Robert Ferguson worked odd jobs to help support his family. He joined the army at 17 with the approval of his mother’s signature. He truly enjoyed military life where his specialty was construction and engineering. He implemented and was given the task to oversee the structure of buildings overseas and at several duty stations. During his career he served two tours in Vietnam. His other duty stations also included Ft. Jackson, South Carolina (boot camp), Ft. Lindenwood, Missouri, Washington State, 2 tours in Germany, England, France, and Anchorage, Alaska. While serving in Anchorage, Alaska he was saved and filled with the Holy Ghost. He loved the Lord and the word of God and after moving his family to Lawton, OK, he became a member of Bethel Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Bishop J. A. Young; later Elder Hubert Edison. Robert Ferguson retired from the military at the age of 37 at Fort Sill, OK with a honorable discharge. He was later employed and retired from Good Year Tire and Rubber Company on January 1st, 2000.
Funeral services for Robert Ferguson will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
