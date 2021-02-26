Robert Lynn Cooper of Lexington went to his heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Post Oak Cemetery with Tina Baker officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Robert was born June 26, 1949 in Lawton to J.W. and Marie (Totite) Cooper.
He is survived by two brothers: Walter Cooper of Lawton and Ronald Cooper; he has many first cousins and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Raymond Cooper.