Funeral service for Robert Livingston, 59, of Lawton, is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Livingston passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Lawton.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Updated: April 23, 2021 @ 1:00 am
