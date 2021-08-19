Twinkling blue eyes, a mischievous grin and a can of Copenhagen outlined in his pocket, looking life’s challenges straight in the eye without complaint, Robert enjoyed life to the fullest.
Robert Lee Linker was born to John Robert Linker Sr. and Ada Mildred Beck Dec. 23, 1929 during the Great Depression on the family farm in Centrahoma, Oklahoma, in the same small wooden frame house as three of his other siblings.
He grew up riding his paint horse through the wooded acres of Coal County, milking cows, picking cotton and gathering pecans on the family farm. Thought of modest financial means, the family enjoyed fresh eggs, fresh milk, beef and ham from the hogs and cattle they raised and swam in clear clean streams. He rode Barney for miles to attend every dance within a horseback ride. He kept his love of horses and dogs throughout his life.
Robert attended high school in Tupelo where he played basketball and softball.
During his junior year in high school Robert decided to drive to California with his buddies, the first signal of a future punctuated with adventure.
Robert’s love of his roots and his family was of epic proportion. He knew who he was and where he came from and was proud of it. His love for his mother bordered on adoration.
Robert relished social interaction whether that was debating with his sister, Wanda and brother, Boyd or participating in any animated but good-natured discussion. He was truly interested in what others thought and felt.
He attended Murphy State College intending to major in accounting but fell in love instead.
Robert married Norvella Calaway on Feb. 12, 1950. They had two daughters Linda Gayle and Rhonda Kaye.
Homegrown fresh tomatoes from his garden were a staple at family meals.
He joined the Mount Scott Masonic Lodge in 1959 which gave him an opportunity to befriend many and sustain the lifelong relationships he so enjoyed.
He met and married Delores Thompson in 1976.
Robert worked in the civil service at Fort Sill until he retired at 56. He was then free to pursue his passion of travel with Dee as members of Amaranth. Some of his fondest memories were of the two of them driving a laughter-filled van of friends across the country to Amaranth meetings and functions.
In 1988 he was elected Grand Royal Patron of Amaranth.
When things got rough Robert would always say “I’m not feeling sorry for myself” just so you were clear he neither asked for nor wanted pity. No matter how dire his situation he was always “good and doing fine.” Then a quick genuine “How about you?”
He spoke with love of “my girls” and how proud he was of them.
Robert always returned to the “old homeplace” in Centrahoma to see his family. These ties nurtured him and sustained him throughout his life..
Robert lived a life rich with experience.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Linker; sister, “Sis” LaRee; brother J. R.; brother, Everett, and sister, Wanda.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Linda Shackelford and her husband, Elbert; Rhonda Lorkowski and her husband, Greg; grandchildren: Derek Shackelford and his wife, Erin; Brooke Shondelmyer and her husband, Corey; great-grandchildren: Wyatt; Kaydence and Keaton. He is also survived by his brother, Boyd and his wife, Linda and loving nephews and nieces.
