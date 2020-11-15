The Home going Celebration for Robert L. Perkins will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Greater Galilee Baptist Church located at 1428 SW Jefferson, Lawton, Oklahoma, with Rev. James E. Thornton, pastor, and Rev. Clantford Drummond officiating. Only family members will be in attendance with a strict requirement of face mask. Burial with military honors will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services.
Viewing will be Monday, November 16, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., at 1005 SW C Avenue.
Robert L. Perkins was born December 6, 1940 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Mack Perkins and Alice Robertson Perkins. He departed this life Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma after a short illness at the blessed age of 79. He received Christian instruction from his family at an early age at the CME Methodist Church under the leadership of his grandfather the Rev. Clay Hill.
He graduated from Chickasha High School, Chickasha, Oklahoma in 1958. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years of service. Held the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was a veteran of the Vietnam and Korean wars and received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal and served as Drill Sergeant. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 18 years in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Robert married Edna C. Williams on October 25, 1985, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Through this union they have four children: Harold L. (Dawn) Perkins, Chandra R. Perkins, all of Tampa, Florida. Ronald L. Wall, II, and Bryant R. Williams, both of Irving, Texas. His grandchildren: Chelsey Perkins, Cameron Perkins, Kindra Wall, Kimberly (Prince) Kinard, Bryce M. Williams, and four great grandchildren.
He and his wife enjoyed their travels, loved cruises and visiting many states. He also enjoyed the Top Hats Social and Civic Club where he was the president from 2001-2003. He enjoyed the giving to the community and their donations to the schools and families of Lawton. Robert was a diehard, win or lose Dallas Cowboy fan.
Cherishing his memories are his wife of 35 years, Edna Perkins of the home, his children, his sister, Janice Robertson Henderson, San Diego, California, his nieces: Charlotte (Van) Pratt, Maricopa, Arizona and Carla Robinson, San Diego, California; nephews: Arnold E. (Dee) Price, San Diego, California, Garland Price, Atlanta, Georgia, Mark Robinson, and Antoine Robinson, San Diego, California. He will be missed by many relatives, friends and his special “buddy”, Paul E. Elliott.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, his sister, Mary Alice Franklin, his uncles and aunt.