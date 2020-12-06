Graveside service for longtime Lawton resident, Robert L. Meyer Sr. ,will be 10 a.m., Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Michael Williamson of Northside Baptist Church officiating.
Burial with military honors will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Robert L. Meyer, Sr., age 74, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Temple. He was born to Ray and Christine (Harned) Meyer on March 10, 1946 in Fairview. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1964 graduate of Lawton High School. He also attended Cameron University majoring in art. He served in the United States Air Force from 1965 – 1969. He was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base and married Melba (Stout) Tucker in June 1967 in Duncan, before going to Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he taught English in addition to his regular duties. He was discharged at McChord Air Force Base. While in the Air Force, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/1BSS, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He later enlisted in the United States Navy. After training, he was stationed at Pearl Harbor as a Submarine Repairman for two years and four months before being assigned to the USS Worden, CG18. He was awarded the Navy Good Conduct Medal, Service Ribbon Type II “E” w/attachment device. He married Wilma Banaga in July 1986 in San Juan, Moncada, Philippines.
He worked many jobs including lawn mowing in the summer and as a newspaper carrier in the winter. He also worked for 7-Up, and Coca Cola, Security National Bank in Lawton, United States Air Force, IBM and Lubrizol in Houston, Texas, Halliburton in Duncan, WL Platt in Reno, Nevada, and the United States Navy. He traveled through many areas with his glassblowing including a casino in Sparks, Nevada and Dogpatch in Ozark, Missouri. He was a Red Cross first aid instructor in high school and also in Vietnam. Mr. Meyer also worked with soil conservation in Jefferson County.
His hobbies included glassblowing, photography, carving coconut heads, hand carving leather, and Indian beadwork. At different times, he made earrings from glass, peacock feathers, Coors beer cans and glass beads. Most recently, he was involved with family genealogy.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Meyer; two daughters: Harmony Brown and Melody Morales; son, Robert Meyer, Jr.; brother, Larry Meyer; sister, Donna Pollick; uncle, Don Harned; aunt, Pat Swanson; three grandchildren: Candice Jarret, Aiden Morales, and Natalie Brown; one great-grandchild, Jamison Dean Jarret, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his younger sister, Linda Carolyn Meyer.
