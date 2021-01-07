Robert Jay Goodin, of Elgin, was born Nov. 5, 1964 at the Lawton Indian Hospital to Barbara (Morris) and Kenneth (John) Goodin. He was 56 years old and a member of the Comanche Nation.
Due to COVID-19 restraints, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Celestial Gardens in Cyril. Anyone wishing to drive from Lawton should be at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home at 2701 J Avenue before 10 a.m. to follow in the procession to the Cemetery.
He grew up in Lawton and attended Lincoln Elementary, Central Jr. High and Lawton High School. He graduated from Cameron University in 1989 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music and was on the Dean’s Honor Roll for seven semesters. He moved to Michigan to attend the Recording Institute of Detroit and received four certificates in Techniques, Theory and Studio Engineering.
He was an accomplished musician, playing guitar and keyboard, and had a beautiful singing voice. While attending Cameron he appeared in two musicals and was a member of the Cameron Singers, the Chamber Choir and the Lawton-Cameron Choir. He also composed songs and arranged music.
Currently he was employed by the Apache Casino as a Cage Teller and had previously worked at Comanche Nation Casino for 16 years, where he became Main Bank Manager. While attending college he worked at Memorial Hospital in the Dietary Department for a time and then at local clubs as a disc jockey.
As a teenager he started riding horses and spent time with his father, brother and other family members going to rodeos and participating in parades and grand entries. They all loved fishing, too, especially at night when the big fish came out.
Rob enjoyed working with wood and along with his father, built furniture for his home. The home where he lived was built over 100 years ago on his great-grandmother’s original land allotment.
He is survived by his parents, Barbara and Kenneth Goodin of Elgin; and brother David Goodin and wife Tarri, also of Elgin; aunts Sharon Goodin, Elgin, Shirley Hartline, Chickasha, Letha Morris, Cyril; uncles, Rick Morris, Cyril and Mike Morris, Lawton; cousins, Carla Russell, Mississippi; Bill Goodin, Texas; Laura McGregor, Elgin; Christy Calhoun and Scott Hartline, both of Chickasha; Eva and Christina Morris, Cyril; Larry Travis, Chelsea Bennett and Cody Travis, Cyril; and Shauna Richards, Dibble.
He was preceeded in death by his grandparents, Doris (Bosin) and Hugh Morris of Cyril, and Ellen (Otipoby) and Joe Goodin of Elgin.