Graveside service for Robert George Carlstrom will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at Paradise Valley Cemetery with Donny Crittendon, Pastor, First Baptist Church of Cyril officiating.
Burial is under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Robert George Carlstrom was born on Sept. 9, 1957, in Friedrichstal, Germany. In 1958, he was adopted by a military family, Lorraine Catherine Carlstrom, nee Hientzelmeier and George Robert Carlstrom. He had the opportunity to explore and live in multiple countries as a child.
Robert graduated from Lawton High School in 1975. Shortly after graduating, he moved to Woodward and worked in the oilfield. In the mid-1980s he came back to Lawton and started to work for George Jung Painting. In 1988, he worked for the City of Lawton in the Parks and Recreation Department but left 12 years later to go back into the oil and gas industry as a safety coordinator. He retired from the oil and gas industry and lived the last of his years in Gracemont.
In 1988, Robert married LouAnn Bressman and had two daughters whom he loved dearly, Sara Ann and Nikki. He got an additional daughter when marrying LouAnn, Tara Bressman. Robert had two other daughters as well, from an additional marriage, Jennifer Story and Constance Story. Together, they were the seven C’s, as he liked to say.
He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and wore it proudly. Robert was very active in sports and even helped coach the underdog basketball team at St. Mary’s and won the city championship in the mid-80s. He was a coach for many t-ball and softball teams that his daughter, Sara, played on as a child. He loved to fish and run trot lines with his father-in-law, Billy Bressman. Robert was a music lover and enjoyed attending many concerts with his kids. He also would try and see as many movies as possible with his daughter, Nikki.
In 2016, Robert found his birth mother, Ilse Waltner, nee Gard, in Germany. Robert had the opportunity to meet his siblings in 2019 and enjoyed spending time with them, even if it was for a brief few days.
Robert was loved by many people and never met a stranger. He loved his daughters and grandkids. He was child at heart and enjoyed having sock wars with his kids and grandkids, riding around in their go-kart, going on vacations, and attending church.
Sara and Nikki would like to personally thank those who have helped their dad in the last few years, including Janet Lee, Kathleen Raines, Renata Skinner-Riley, and all the doctors who helped assist him.
Robert is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Story and three grandchildren: Ethan, Kegan, and Staley of Seattle, Washington; Tara Ramos and husband Adrian and three grandchildren: Corbin, Izaak and Jayden, of Apache; Constance Wallace, and two grandchildren: Tanner and Taylor, of Lawton; Sara Ann Winsett and husband Michael, and three grandchildren: Serenity, Corey, and Lilli, of Elgin; and Nikki Carlstrom of Lawton; his siblings: Lynn Carlstrom of Chickasha; and Paul Waltner, Thomas Waltner, Stefaine Engle, and Ursula Rubsam of Germany. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine and George Carlstrom, Ilse Waltner, and step-father, Jack Sanders and nephew, Kody Bressman.
