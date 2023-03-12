Graveside service with military honors for Robert Gene “Bob” Bridwell, 80, formerly of Lawton, Oklahoma will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Hiller, Associate Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church, officiating.

Mr. Bridwell, 80, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker Rabon Funeral Home.

