Graveside service with military honors for Robert Gene “Bob” Bridwell, 80, formerly of Lawton, Oklahoma will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Hiller, Associate Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church, officiating.
Mr. Bridwell, 80, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker Rabon Funeral Home.
Bob as his family called him was born May 11, 1942, in Stillwater to Norman Cliffe and Loretta (Downs) Bridwell. He grew up Glencoe, Hominy and Cherokee. Robert graduated from Cherokee High School in 1960. After high school he attended Oklahoma State University and got hooked into working at the radio station. Robert was part of KOSU and really found his niche. He bounced around radio stations in Kansas and Oklahoma until he landed a job at KCCO radio in Lawton where he was the news director under the name of Chuck Downs. He joined the U.S. Army and served his country for two years. He worked for the City of Lawton as the personnel director from 1972 until he retired in 2001.
He loved computers, the OSU Cowboys, making people laugh and his family and all not necessarily in that order.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jimmie; first spouse, Marjorie Sue Northup Bridwell and second spouse; Carol Sue Cantwell.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Eileen Erskine; one brother, Roger Bridwell and wife Lyn of Austin, Texas; a sister, Linda Bensing and husband Robert of Niceville, Florida; son, James Bridwell and wife, Alicia, of Oklahoma City; stepson, Mike Panos and his wife, Tammi; stepdaughter, Valerie and grandson, Boston Patrick Bridwell.