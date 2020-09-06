Robert Eugene Buckner, Apache, Oklahoma, was born January 11, 1937, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Vernon Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth (Stafford) Bucker. He passed from this life on September 3, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 83.
Viewing will be September 7-8 from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Crews Funeral Home in Apache. Funeral services are schedule on Wednesday, September 9, at 1:00 P.M. at the Apache Reformed Church with Ragina Brannock officiating. Inurnment will be on Friday, September 11, at 11:00 A.M. in the Fort Sill-Apache Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Stephens County Honor Guard. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home.
Robert graduated from Chattanooga High School and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Soil Conservation from Cameron University. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and again during the Vietnam War, accumulating 20 years of service. He married Dolly “Loretta” Comanche on October 1, 1972, in Apache. He was employed for 20 years as a Soil Engineer for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA).
He enjoyed fishing and playing billiards. In his younger days, he loved riding motorcycles. Robert never met a stranger. He loved his family dearly. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Robert is survived by his wife, Loretta; children: Robert and Lori Buckner of Chickasha; Larry and Karen Buckner of Mansfield; Max and Linda Buckner of Arkansas; Jack Buckner of Chickasha; James Buckner of Apache; Latisha and Martin Sullivan of Lawton; Hilary Buckner of Lawton; foster children: Lucille Olivates and Henry Kaulaity; 17 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Larry Buckner of Rossville, Georgia; and sister, Betty Blake of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Buckner; sister, Nelly Kiser; and brothers, Vernon Buckner Jr. and Louis Buckner.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.crewsfh.com.