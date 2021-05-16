Private graveside service for Robert Edgar Reeder will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Robert Edgar Reeder, 87, a lifelong resident of Lawton, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born June 8, 1933 in Lawton, to Robert L. and Beula I. (Huggins) Reeder. He married the love of his life Barbara Joan Morrow on Dec. 19, 1952 in Lawton. She passed away Jan. 1, 2021.
Robert is survived by three children: Robby Reeder and wife Ann of Lawton; Vicky Musick and husband Aaron of Little Rock, AR; Randy Reeder and wife Kim of Schertz, TX; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and his sister Doris Ann Merrill of Oklahoma City.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, his parents and an infant sister.
Robert was dearly loved by his family and admired by all who knew him. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.
