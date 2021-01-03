Robert E. Hinman was born to Samuel (Bud) and Loriece Hinman on March 2, 1943 in Marlow. Mr. Hinman passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2020 in a local Lawton hospital.
Robert had a love of the OU Sooners, John Grisham novels, news TV, travel and being a CPA. Most of all his pride and joy was spending time with family and his treasured grandchildren, Bret, Mitchell and Emily. Robert loved to travel! He spent each summer traveling to exotic locations such as Italy and Greece with his wife, Lois Jean. After her death in 2009, he continued to travel, taking family on cruises to Russia, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark and Estonia, and traveling to the beach in Florida and even to the mountains of Montana.
Robert married the love of his life, a beautiful redhead, Lois Jean Thompson on Jan. 17, 1964. They had two children, Lana, named after a character in a movie, and Robert Craig six years later. The family built their lives in Lawton. Lois Jean, a schoolteacher, and Robert becoming an accountant after two years of study at Cameron University.
Robert worked for Bill Gross as an accountant, and then became a managing partner, as a CPA for Stanfield & O’Dell. He left Stanfield & O’Dell in 2013. Retirement was not in Robert’s plan. He loved dedicating his life working on taxes and serving his loyal clients. In 2013, he opened his own practice, sharing office space with a dear friend of 34 years, Clayton (Buddy) Green. Mr. Hinman continued his successful practice until the time of his death.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving parents, Samuel (Bud) and Loriece Hinman, his beloved wife of 45 years, Lois Jean, his only son, Craig Hinman, a brother-in-law, Ed Terry of New Orleans and many lifelong dear friends.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Lana Hinman Welch and son-in-law, Troy Welch, Elgin, his sister, Amanda Louise Terry, New Orleans; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Martin-Hinman, Tulsa; his treasured grandchildren: Bret Welch and girlfriend, Natasha Vandall, Edmond; Mitchell Welch and fiancé Carley Thomas, Weatherford; and his granddaughter, Emily Alyssa Hinman, Tulsa.
Robert never missed an opportunity to tell a story of his many life experiences. These stories will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Robert did not want to be in the spotlight of a funeral service. The family will comply with his wishes and not draw attention to him in death. They will mourn his loss in private, spending time with each other and remembering his love for each of them. His family is in hopes that you will honor his death by loving your family members unconditionally as Robert did his.
If you desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Public School Foundation, P.O Box 2323, Lawton, OK 73502, or the United Way of Lawton, 1116 SW A Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501
