Memorial services for Robert Dean Mullins will be held at The Impact Center in Lawton, with Apostle Ray Garcia officiating on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Robert was born to Pat and Vern Mullins in National City, California on Dec. 10, 1958.
Robert passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, on Dec. 10, 2020.
Robert grew up in San Diego, Cali. where he loved surfing, skateboarding, and hanging out at the beach. His father got him into the construction business and taught him everything he knew. Robert spent his 20’s in California where he had his first son, Tyler. He then met his wife, Michelle and her son, Jeremiah. They had two girls, Kristine and Julia. Shortly after, they moved to Oklahoma to begin their lives. Robert loved to travel with his family, golf, and work hard for his family to provide a happy life.
Robert was loved by many, he never met a stranger. He had a beautiful smile and the most contagious laugh. He was a proud papa to 11 grandkids who adored him. He enjoyed going to many sporting events and family gatherings. He loved practicing and learning new songs on the guitar and riding his Harley.
Robert was preceded in death by his step mom, Joanie Mullins, his biological mom Pat Wielebski and his son, Tyler.
Survivors include his father, Vern; sister, Kim, her husband, Sean and their three children: Drake, Alexa, and Grady of North Carolina; his sister, Kelly who he said was his better half and her two sons: Tommy and Andy of California; his brother, Lee Michael of California, his ex-wife, Michelle, their daughter Kristine, her husband, Jordan and their three children: Keeley, Zayden and Angelo of Lawton; their daughter, Julia, her husband, Nathan and their two children; Brayedon and Brooklyn of Cache; his son, Jeremiah, and his six children: Skyler, Courtney, Jeremiah Jr, Roman, Eitan and Cora of Tennessee, and his fiancé, Rietta of Oklahoma City.
