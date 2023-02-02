Robert Dale Polsley, 53, died on Jan. 12, 2023 at his home in Adairsville, Georgia.
Rob was the son of the late Lieutenant Colonel Thomas A. and Leila H. Polsley. He was born at Reynolds Army Hospital at Fort Sill on Nov. 1, 1969. He grew up in Lawton, attending Edison Elementary School and Eisenhower Junior High School. He moved with his family to Heidelberg, Germany, in 1985 where he attended Heidelberg American High School.
After high school, Rob attended Tidewater Tech where he became a certified cell technician. He climbed cell towers for various phone companies before finally settling on a job as a contractor with the Department of Defense, living in California for several years.
Rob greatly enjoyed life and loved having a good time with his friends. He was an ardent New Orleans Saints fan and a lover of classic rock music. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on cars. He was a good friend, son, and brother who will be missed by all who knew him.
Rob is survived by his sisters: Joan Cooke (Gary), and Terry Walls (Chuck), and his brother Tom Polsley (Robin).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A. Polsley and Leila Polsley, and by his nephew, Gleason Grover Poolaw.
Rob did not want a service or memorial. His ashes will be interred with our mother.
In lieu of flowers or donations to a charity, the family urges all of Rob’s friends to drink a toast to his memory.