Robert Dale Polsley

Robert Dale Polsley, 53, died on Jan. 12, 2023 at his home in Adairsville, Georgia.

Rob was the son of the late Lieutenant Colonel Thomas A. and Leila H. Polsley. He was born at Reynolds Army Hospital at Fort Sill on Nov. 1, 1969. He grew up in Lawton, attending Edison Elementary School and Eisenhower Junior High School. He moved with his family to Heidelberg, Germany, in 1985 where he attended Heidelberg American High School.

