Funeral service for Robert "Bobby" Pewo, 84, of Apache will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Marvin Deleware, Terry Ware, and Edmond Tate Nevaquaya officiating.
Due to COVID-19; the family would appreciate that all visitors wear a mask and practice good social distancing
Mr. Pewo passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Lawton, OK
Burial will be at Cache Creek Cemetery of Apache, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 and 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with a prayer service being held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June, 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Bobby was born on August 7, 1935 in Apache, Oklahoma. Bobby grew up in Apache and attended school in Apache and Fort Sill Indian School. He joined the United States Marine Corp and served his country during the Korean Conflict. He then lived in Dallas, Texas where he worked as a Machinist/Welder. He married Esther Anguiano on December 5, 1959 and they lived in Dallas until 1977 when they returned to Apache. Mrs. Pewo passed away on March 23, 2004. Bobby worked for Holly Tex Carpet Mill in Anadarko for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed Pow -wow's and was known for Fancy Dancer and Straight Dance Styles of dancing. He won the American Indian Exposition World Fancy Dance Championship as well as numerous Straight Dance and Golden Age Championships. Bobby never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Wilma and Alva Dee Tsoodle, of Apache, OK, Billy and Tracy Pewo, of Anadarko, OK, Camillo "Tommy" Garcia, of Dallas, TX, David Garcia, of Dallas, TX, Susan and Troy Marlowe, of Garland, TX, Lydia "Lela" Garcia, of Grand Prairie, TX; he was God Parent to Rita Rodriquez, of Dallas, TX; adopted son, Eric and Heather Smith, of Pauls Valley, OK; his brothers and sisters, Deloris Aitson, of Elgin, Aurelia Craig, of Apache, OK, Dusty and Sandy Miller, of Fort Cobb, OK, Gaylon Miller, Jackie Miller, of Norman, OK, Clarissa Shaw, Frankie Ware, of Anadarko, and Marie Ware, of Anadarko, Beverly Isaac of Richard Spur, Georgia Sapcut of Lawton, Yonovea Sapcut of Richard Spur; 25 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Pewo Miller; his children, Wilson Pewo, Bobbie Jo Pewo, Daniel Garcia, Mary Barrientos, Alice Flores, and Norma Chalepah; his siblings, John Pewo, Jr., Wesley Miller, Carrie "Dodie" Miller Lowe, Juanita Mae Sneed, Redford Pewo, Bill Ware, Truman Ware, Tommy Sapcut, Butchy Sapcut, Wilbur Sapcut and Tommy Ware; his aunts and uncles, Velma Tooisgah, Ted Pewo, Sammy Pewo, Wilbur Pewo, Jr., Juanita Pewo Bentley, Pearl Pewo Ware, and Dorothy Sapcut.
