Robert Baldwin Parker went to his heavenly home on Tuesday April 27, 2021.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Saddle Mountain Cemetery with Pastor Sharon Tapatto officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Robert was proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He was born in Lawton to Simmons and Iona (Aunko) Parker on October 10, 1946. He served in the US Air Force from Jan. 3, 1967 until Dec. 15, 1970. Robert worked for the US Postal service as a mail carrier.
He is survived by his wife Georgia Parker of Bethany; brother: Johnny Parker, Ft. Cobb; five sisters: Elaine Parker of Lawton; LaNora Parker of Lawton; Mary Moon of Anadarko; Martha Meat of Ft. Cobb of Anadarko; Elizabeth Howard of Oklahoma City; two daughters: LaDonna Ortley of Lawrence, Kansas and Dianne Parker of Oklahoma City; two sons: Ronnie Williams and Audie Williams; grandchildren: Robert, Giovanni, Billy, Jim and Molly Mae; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents; brother Anthony Parker.