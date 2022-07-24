Home going service with military honors for Robert B. “Cowboy” Lynn, Jr. will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Diana Hanson, Pastor, New Rock Church officiating.

The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.