Home going service with military honors for Robert B. “Cowboy” Lynn, Jr. will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Diana Hanson, Pastor, New Rock Church officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Robert B. Lynn Jr., 72, Lawton died peacefully at home in his sleep on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born May 22, 1950 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Robert B. and Eileen Ruth (Heavener) Lynn. Robert was the fourth of seven children. He attended West Meck High School in Charlotte. Robert joined the US Army in 1969 and came to Fort Sill for his basic training and AIT. He was then sent straight to Vietnam. He left the Army after two campaigns in Vietnam. He then re-enlisted in 1974 and while stationed at Fort Sill for a second time he met his wife, Jane. They married in Wahiawa, Hawaii in April of 1975, while stationed at Schofield Barracks. Once back in Lawton, Robert worked as an electrician for Brown & Root. He then became employed by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company where he spent 14 years. In 1994 Robert became the groundskeeper/maintenance man for the New Rock Church. After the Lord spoke to their hearts and was confirmed by Pastor Lonnie Hanson, Robert and Jane moved into the Hiding Place (a home for unwed mothers) as house parents until retiring.
Survivors include his wife Jane of the home; two sisters: Teresa Lynn of Fort Mills, South Carolina, and Deana Hobbs of Charlotte, North Carolina; his brother, Jeff Lynn of Charlotte, North Carolina; a grandson, Sabian Roman of Aztec, New Mexico; great-grandson, Averie Roman of Aztec, New Mexico and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, both sets of grandparents, three sisters: Carolyn Nichols, Bobbie Harris, Sandra Harkleroad and a step-son, Corey Dale Ivey.