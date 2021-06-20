Robert Arnold McDonald’s love of travel extended beyond this earth when he passed away Oct. 16, 2020 in San Diego, Calif. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin. The service will be live-streamed on Rob’s Facebook page.
Rob spent most of his life in San Diego, but was proud to call Elgin home. He was born in Cyril, on March 20, 1957, to Arnold Ray and Billie Ruth McDonald. After beginning school in Apache, he graduated from Elgin High School in 1975 as an honor graduate, where he did what us McDonalds do, played basketball and participated in FFA. He was named “Most Likely to Succeed” and “Best of the Best” by his senior classmates.
He graduated with a degree in petroleum engineering technology from Oklahoma State University in 1980 and received his masters in business management from Webster University in 1981. He started his career in the oilfield in Casper, Wyo., and moved to Denver, St. Louis and eventually San Diego.
While he enjoyed many different career paths, his true love was traveling the world, experiencing new cultures, taking beautiful photos, eating many great meals and playing tour guide to family and friends. His travels took him to China, Hong Kong, Africa, South America, England, France, Italy, Ireland, Australia and more. Rob also loved visiting the national parks, where he created beautiful photographs of the scenery.
Rob made the absolute most out of life and tried to live each day to the fullest. He was the life of the party and was happiest when he was with family and friends, laughing and telling stories (true or not). When he wasn’t leading the party, he was behind the camera shooting video or photography to capture the moment for all to enjoy later.
He is survived by sister, Debbie Doyle and husband Mike of Elgin; sister, Kim McDonald of Lawton, and brother, Tim McDonald and wife Sheila of Franklin, Mass.; nieces and nephews: Erin Petrotta and Brian; Dustin Smith and Lacey; Carrie Jansen and Bailey; Steven Doyle; Sandra Wright; Kathrine and Rachel McDonald and great-nieces and nephews: Ashlyn; Serenity; Levi; Eleanor; Cameron; McKenzie; Makenzie; Kaitley and Brendan; as well as aunts: Leona Stauffer and Mattie McDonald and uncle Edgar McDonald and wife Joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents: Bill and Ona McDonald and Delbert and Julia McCarty, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family requests memorial tributes be directed to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at https://bit.ly/35sfghf.