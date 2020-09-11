Funeral service for Robbie F. Hargrove, 76, of Lawton, Oklahoma will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Cowboy Church, Apache, Oklahoma with Rev. Dale Linebaugh, pastor officiating.
Mr. Hargrove passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 regulations please wear a mask and social distance at the funeral home, church, and cemetery.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.