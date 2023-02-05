Funeral service for Rizalina “Sally” Herzig, 85, of Lawton will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Sean Cho, pastor officiating.
Funeral service for Rizalina “Sally” Herzig, 85, of Lawton will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Sean Cho, pastor officiating.
Mrs. Herzig passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and viewing on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sally was born on Dec. 30, 1937 in Orani Bataan, Philippines to Felipe and Elizabeth (Capuli) Ruiz. She came to the United States in 1966. Sally married Henry Herzig on Aug. 12, 1970 in Lawton where they made their forever home. She along with Mr. Herzig, they owned and operated their family-owned business, Herzig Sew & Vac, since 1970 serving Lawton and surrounding communities before retiring in 2021.
Both Sally and Henry were pioneers in establishing the renowned Lawton International Festival with both of them having served in leadership roles on the board. They also served at the Optimist Club for decades, both having served as president and were honored with achievement awards for their dedicated service. Mrs. Herzig was a member of First United Methodist Church and was very active in the United Methodist Women’s Ministry. She and Mr. Herzig traveled on many mission trips to various countries including Mexico, Macedonia, Yugoslavia, Cuba, Poland, and more. Mrs. Herzig was named “Woman of the Year” by the Business and Professional Women Association. She was also a member of the Lawton Ambucs, and Red Coat with the Chamber of Commerce. She also served in a leadership role with the Filipino American Club, and also was a member of the German American Club. She was a proud recipient of the Martin Luther King Humanitarian Award.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Henry Herzig, of the home; four children and their spouses: Dinah Lazarte; Matthew Lavender; John Lavender and Sandra Sealey, and Ruth Liezl and Cardenio “Dino” Tolentino; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Yolanda and Danilo Gubaton and Miriam Rodriguez; her sister-in-law and husband, Doris and Ross Casanova; five grandchildren and spouses: Christopher Holder; Kathy Hayden and Ben Chirlin; Justin and Monica Lavender; Dallas Sealey, and Beca Sealey; and three great-grandchildren: C.J. Holder, Halo Holder, and Max Holder. She is also survived by her extended family members, three exchange students from Brazil, one student from China and one from Macedonia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mario Herzig; and her brothers and sisters.
The family would like to Thank the caring staff at Southwestern Medical Center for the exceptional care they gave to our loved one.
