Rita Rozzel (Perez) Metaxes passed away on Feb. 7, 2022. She was born April 7, 1950 in Temple to Benny C. Perez and Mamie Valdez Perez.
Rita attended Walters Public School and graduated in 1968. After high school she attended 3 years of college at Cameron University. She worked 13 years as a Court Clerk for the Municipal Court and retired in 1991. She was a Comanche Tribal member and also a member of the Latin American Club. She enjoyed keeping her grandchildren and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Cara D. Johnson; son, Gabriel A. Quoyah; brother, Everett P. Perez; grandchildren: Kershawna Quoyah, Sasha Perez, Donniel Quoyah, Devin Tah-lee Haumpy, Mercedez Haumpy, Donovan Haumpy, Mamie Niedo, Dennis Niedo III, Keaira Niedo, Damien Perea, Keegan Perea, and Meadow Ann Perea; six great-grandchildren; and nieces, Tammy Philips, Shannon Pulsney.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Simon Clay Perez and Richard M. Perez.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Walters Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
A viewing is scheduled before the graveside service at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The procession will leave Comanche Nation Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. to head to Walters Cemetery.