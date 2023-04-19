Funeral services for Rita P. Ralph will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Shorter, Pastor of the Bethel Assembly of God, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Rita P. Ralph, 80, of Lawton, passed away at her home on Friday, April 14, 2023, after suffering with Parkinson’s Disease for many years. Rita was born May 6, 1942, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to M.L. and Julia (Mixon) Proctor. Her father served in the military, so Rita was able to live in many places like Hawaii and Germany, but Lawton was always home. She met her husband, Larry Deon Ralph, on Fort Sill at the Dairy Queen. They married three weeks later, on Oct. 31, 1959. They were married for 54 years until his death in 2013.
Rita worked as a plumbing secretary and insurance manager for Larry during their marriage, but her most important job was being a mother to their three daughters: Julia, Alysia and Melissa. Rita was a Christian and worked diligently to get her family to heaven. Over the years Rita was a Sunday school teacher and board member for the Church of the Nazarene. Before her death, Rita became a member of the Bethel Assembly of God.
Rita is survived by her daughters: Julia and husband Sam Dennis and Melissa Kirby of Lawton, her grandchildren: Tiffany Tackett of Dardanelle, Arkansas, Marita and Stephen Mediano of Russellville, Arkansas, Brandon Pittman of Dover, Arkansas, Sarah and Randall Page of Lawton, Oklahoma and Bethany and Joseph Hill of Weatherford, Oklahoma. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Alysia Ashley; son-in-law, Kale Kirby; niece, Kara Berdecia; and her nephew, Jeffrey Knight.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 1115 SW D Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
