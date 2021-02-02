Funeral service for Ricky Hartman, 57, Walters will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. Pastor Gary Thurman officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Masks shall be worn and social distancing practiced as requested by his family.
Richard Stanley “Ricky” Hartman was born to Jimmy Stanley and Wylma K (Bridges) Hartman on Jan. 19, 1964 in Colorado Springs, CO and departed this life in Walters, on Jan. 30, 2021 at the age of 57 years and 11 days.
Ricky grew up at Walters. He started on a tractor at an early age and spent his lifetime in agriculture. He also did highway work for RMI with his dad and worked in the oilfield along with several other job opportunities through the years. His go to job over the past 40 years though has been with Brett High and High Farms. He has been steady with High Farms for the past 25 years and was proficient in all aspects of agriculture. According to Brett, “Ricky was his own boss.” He was also willing to help any area farmer in need.
He enjoyed sports, farming, going to the lake, golfing, going to deer camp, stock shows, telling stories and having fun. But he didn’t like building fence. “It’ll-be-aight” was his thing to say. He loved sweets, had a big heart, was willing to help anyone and was always there for his sisters when they needed him. He loved time with his boys and the grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wylma Hartman; his paternal grandparents, Leslie and Delma Hartman; and his maternal grandparents, Grover and Emma Bridges.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Hartman of the home; three sons: Chris Wilson and Keri of Devo; Cassidy Wilson and Megan of Randlett; Trevor Hartman and Presley Loftin of Chattanooga; his father, Jimmy Hartman and wife Jo of Temple; two sisters: Tammie Smith and Dale of Temple; Debbie Williams and Greg of Crescent; eight grandchildren: Ethan, Astryn, Cori Lyn, Clayton, Aiden, Jakobi, Judah and Weylyn; his sisters-in-law: Patty Lewis of Lawton; Alesha Lewis and Tim of Walters; and Kim Smith of Geronimo; his best friend like a brother, Brett High; best friend and cousin, Chris Hartman; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and a host of great friends.