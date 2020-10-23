Rickey Dan Pickens was born on December 19, 1947, in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, to Loyd and Arizona Bruce (Fincher) Pickens. He made his journey to the house of the Lord on October 19, 2020, in Oklahoma City. He was 72 years old, exactly two months shy of his 73rd birthday.
Rick loved woodworking, spending time with his loved ones, practical jokes, cooking, and showing his passion for the Lord. He was an avid Oklahoma football fan, liking both teams until it was time for bedlam then he was SOONERS ALL THE WAY. NASCAR was his other favorite sport to watch, even though his wife and girls found it boring. Rick enjoyed sitting down at night to watch NCIS and The Voice.
Rick graduated from Lawton High School in 1966. It took him a few years after high school to attend Cameron University where he achieved a Bachelor’s degree in History with an emphasis on Family. In the years between high school and college, Rick joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country in Vietnam.
Rick worked many jobs through his life including the US Postal Service, Southwest Youth and Family Services, Habitat for Humanity, Roadback, and Consortium Against Substance Abuse (CASA). Rick worked full-time for CASA until the Friday before contracting COVID.
Rick was an amazing man who loved his family, but loved God more. He served the Lord with everything he had and was always willing to help others. He was an active member of Grace Church in Anadarko, where he and his wife, Katy, facilitated New Life Recovery classes and Marriage classes.
Rick loved his worship and country music, but even more than those he loved Davy Thompson, Chelsea Cunha, and Dereck Johnson. He did not play any instruments himself but loved when his daughter, Nikki, or grandson, Garrett, would play their instruments. Rick loved to cook and his wife and girls loved when he did. If you ask any of them, his spaghetti and pizza were his specialties, and no others compared to his.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Katrina (Katy) Pickens of Anadarko; four awesome daughters (GIRL DAD ALL THE WAY!), Robin and husband James Stancil of Lawton, Michaela (Kayla) and husband Trevor Todd of Blanchard, Courtney and husband Matthew Henderson of Lawton, and Jaquelyn (Nikki) Pickens, of Anadarko; four grandchildren, Shelby and husband Gary Hicks of Lawton, Garrett and wife Sarah Stancil of Newcastle, John Euing Todd (JET) of Blanchard, and Noah Henderson of Lawton; one sister, Patty and husband Gary Chambers of Lawton; one aunt, Neve Landers of Lawton; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Arizona Bruce (Fincher) Pickens; brothers, Larry Keith Pickens (Joe), and Randy Pickens; sister, Janet Davis; paternal grandparents, Walter and Susie Pickens; maternal grandparents, Dan and Maud (Graves) Fincher; as well as many aunts and uncles.
We all know he will be greatly missed but he has won the race and is rejoicing in the house of the Lord! We thank God for sharing him with us and know that we will see him again. Rick’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church located at 301 W Kansas Ave, Anadarko, OK, 73005. There will be donuts and beverages served from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. for an opportunity to reminisce with family and friends.