Funeral service for Rickey Dale Owens, Sr. will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Delbert Hughes, Pastor of Lighthouse Church of God, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Rickey Dale Owens Sr., 72, of Lawton, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Rickey was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 3, 1949 to Amos J. Owens Sr., and Jessie Lola (Culp) Owens. Rickey was a 1968 graduate of Lawton High School where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America. He married Nancy Lynn Everman on June 6, 1970 in Pacific Grove, California.
Rickey was drafted into the United States Army in August of 1969 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Rickey was honorably discharged as a Sergeant (SGT) in August of 1971. While in the Army, Rickey earned the following awards: National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter M-14, Expert Marksmanship Badge M-16, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Good Conduct Medal.
Rickey was a long-time building contractor and carpenter in the Lawton area, in addition to providing custom woodworking for many projects. In his time off, Rickey enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing both locally and during week-long vacations in Colorado. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and especially treasured his time playing golf with his sons. Both he and Nancy enjoyed eating at Roy’s Barbecue in Chickasha, and attending athletic events with their three children and numerous grandchildren. He had a quick sense of humor both on and off the job, and was always ready to lend a hand, never turning down a request for help, whether simply jumping in an in-law’s car or building a new living room or kitchen.
Rickey is survived by his wife, Nancy of the home; three sons: Rickey Owens Jr. and wife Jana of Oklahoma City; Ronnie Owens and wife Lindsay of Elgin; and Ryan Owens and wife Ashley of Chickasha; eight grandchildren: Kylie; Treyton; Landen; Ryder; Landri; Aaron; Olivia; and Connor; two sisters: Becky Saylor, and Judy Schettler and husband Edwin all of Lawton and numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Joe and Wayne Owens, and an infant son, Scott Allen Owens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association.
