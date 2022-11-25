Memorial service for Rick Emmons will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with Rev. Ken Baden officiating.
Rickey Charles “Rick” Emmons was born to Charles Leon and Reba Lou (Messick) Emmons on March 3, 1958 in Hobart, and departed this life in a Lawton hospital on Nov. 21, 2022 at the age of 64 years, 8 months and 18 days.
Rick grew up at Indiahoma playing basketball and baseball. He graduated from Indiahoma High School in 1976. He married Katrina Michelle Grant on Dec. 31, 1979 and to this union a daughter and son were born. Rick attended Cameron University, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1986. He went to work 32 years ago for DOL Supply on Fort Sill and was still active as supply supervisor.
Rick taught drivers education 1986-88 at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He moved to Walters in 1988 and through the years has coached softball, referred basketball games, and umpired baseball and softball games. He loved working, watching high school state playoffs, playing golf and hunting. He has been a member of Walters Lakeside Golf Course since 1982.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Charles Portwood.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Krystal and David Olson of Yukon; a son, Dustin Emmons of Walters; his sister, Sonya Portwood of Norman; his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sandra Emmons of Mangum; six grandchildren: Kaidence, Devon, Dakota, Spencer, Abel and Taylor; his nieces and nephews: Chris, Jennifer, Cassandra, Heath, Clint and Jared; numerous great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.