Memorial service for Rick Emmons will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with Rev. Ken Baden officiating.

Rickey Charles “Rick” Emmons was born to Charles Leon and Reba Lou (Messick) Emmons on March 3, 1958 in Hobart, and departed this life in a Lawton hospital on Nov. 21, 2022 at the age of 64 years, 8 months and 18 days.

Recommended for you