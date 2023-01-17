The funeral service for Retired Lawton Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Wayne Foster will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with Lawton Fire Department Honors will follow at the Cache Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Richard Wayne Foster died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 74. He was born April 27, 1948 in Lawton to Lloyd J. Foster Jr. and Bertie Lois (McDonald) Foster. Rick grew up in Lawton and was a 1966 graduate of Eisenhower High School. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University.
Rick married Lora Huggins on Jan. 10, 1968 in Lawton. He later married Sherry Lynn Harrison on April 19, 1996 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2015.
Rick began his working career with Gibson’s Discount Center, working as the warehouse manager. In 1970 he accepted a position with Lawton Fire Department, where he remained until his retirement in 1999. At the time of his retirement, he held the rank of Deputy Chief. Rick was never one to sit still. During his years with the fire department, he also worked in construction and for A-1 Fire Extinguishers. He also taught Firefighter courses at Vo Tech through the OSU Extension Office. Following his retirement, he worked a short time at Dunlaw Optical before working as the head of security and fire at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Rick enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and spending time at the lake. He liked to travel and in 2008 took an RV trip that encompassed 11 states. He also enjoyed karaoke and was an excellent storyteller.
He is survived by his children: Karen Haggenmiller, Lawton; Stephanie Foster and Juan Curet, Lawton; Kelly Kaley and Raymond, Lawton; Thomas Edgar Angell IV and Tina, Lawton and Tara Boggs and Alan, Lawton; 10 grandchildren: Rikki, Kevin, Jake, Stephanie, Ty, Tiffany, Kaleb, Madison, Thomas and Trace; three great grandchildren, Vincent, Zeke and Waylon; three brothers: Stephen Foster, Dennis Foster and Jim Foster and wife Donna, all of Lawton; girlfriend, Robin Contois, Lawton; former spouse, Lora Foster, Lawton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, sisters-in-law: Linda and Inge Foster, and nephews: Scotty and Patrick Foster, preceded him in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
