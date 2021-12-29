Richard Stanley Crawford II, a native of Elk City, was born on Jan. 5, 1979, to Richard S. Crawford Sr., and Ruby Chatman. He left this world suddenly on Dec. 22, 2021, at age 42. Even though he left this world too soon, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all who knew him.
Richard, “Bub,” attended Elk City public schools and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1998, where his name remains on the gymnasium wall for records in scoring and assists. He went on to play basketball at Seminole State College. Richard then worked for Fidelity Communications in 2006 and worked his way up to the engineering department. He enjoyed family gathering, riding his motorcycle, target practice, and pressing bullets.
Richard was preceded in death by his paternal grandparent, Clifford Bryant and Floydene Walker- Hughes; maternal grandfather, JR Ross; uncles: Delbert Morris and Gerald Thrower; aunts: Cecilia Ross, Anita Bryson, and Brenda King; and stepmother, Debra Crawford.
Survivors include his father, Richard Crawford Sr., of Lawton; mother and stepfather, Ruby and Roy Chatman of Lawton; grandmother, Millie “Gram” Harris of Lawton; sisters and brothers-in-law: Yvette and Otis Howard of Houston, TX; Shatora and Lee Diamond of Midwest City; and Aisha and Derrick Simmons of Lawton; a special friend, Lakiva Johnson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 902 SW Lee Blvd., Lawton, with Pastor Gerald Wilbourn, officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Brown Thomas Funeral Home.