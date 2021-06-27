Funeral Mass for Richard Perez, 72, Walters, will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monday, June 28, 2021 at 1 p.m., Fr. John Paul Lewis officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery, under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Richard Maurice Perez was born Sept. 27, 1948 in Walters, and departed our world June 20, 2021 in Cabot, AR surrounded by family at the age of 72.
Richard grew up in Walters, graduating from WHS in 1966. He was an active member of the community his whole life. After graduating he was a carpenter doing construction until drafted by the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970 with the 173rd Airborne. Once he returned home, he married and to the is marriage two daughters were born.
Richard was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He enjoyed dancing, martial arts, hot rods and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benny C. and Mamie (Valdez) Perez; and a brother, Clay Simon Perez.
Survivors include two daughters: Tammy Phillips and Patrick of Cabot, AR and Shannon Pulsney of Apache; five granddaughters: Tara and Jon Brown; Kristin and Max Wintz; Stephanie and Greg Wilson; Devin and Tyler Renschen; and Sarah Pulsney; his great-grandchildren: Mason; Sawyer; Shooter; Aiden; Abel; Issac; Greg Jr.; Skyla; Kayson; Waylon; Anna; Ashton and Mariah; a brother, Everett Perez of Lawton; a sister, Rita Metaxas of Lawton; a nephew, Gabriel Quoyah; a niece, Cara Johnson; many other relatives and friends.
We love and miss you so much Daddy!