Richard Michael Andrews passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Duncan, Oklahoma, at the age of 80.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, from 12:00 to 7:00 PM at Whitt Funeral Home. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 24, at 11:00 AM in the Whitt Funeral Home Chapel in Duncan. Interment will be held at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin on Monday, October 26, at 10:00 AM with military honors conducted by United States Funeral Honor Team.
Richard was born to Etsfern David Andrews and Dorothea Albertine (Kading) Andrews on July 30, 1940 in Stillwater, Minnesota. He served in the United States Army entering in June of 1958 and serving overseas in numerous places including, Germany, Vietnam, and Japan. Richard earned many military awards and decorations including the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal 6th Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, as well as five Overseas Service Bars, and Expert Marksmanship Badge. He retired from the Army in July of 1978 as a Sergeant First Class. Along with serving in the military, Richard worked at Westran Corporation, Ricoh Corporation, and Halliburton.
Richard married Patricia Ann Burden on September 19, 1961 in Wichita Falls, Texas. To this union, two children, David Michael and Danny Wayne, were born, both following in their father’s footsteps serving their country.
Richard enjoyed golfing, hunting, and laying by the pool, as well as, watching NCIS. He liked decorating for Christmas. He was a member of the VFW in Duncan.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Andrews of the home; two sons: David Andrews and wife Charmin of Duncan, Danny Andrews and wife Karina of Midlothian, TX; nine grandchildren: Michael Andrews of Chickasha, Mitchell Andrews of Arlington, TX, Barry Harris of Richardson, TX, Tatayania Wade of Duncan, Patrick Andrews of Huffman, TX, Robert Mayo of Duncan, Michael Gilley of Duncan, Eisland Gilley of Duncan, and Thomas Andrews of Midlothian, TX. He is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Ekco Wade-Eisenhour and Lily Jay.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ann Margaret Andrews Trenda; and a brother, David Andrews.
