Funeral Mass for Richard Leonard Landoll, 93, of Lawton, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father John Paul Lewis officiating.
Live streaming for the funeral Mass is available at https://youtu.be/TgNUtS8HPd0.
A rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mr. Landoll went to his heavenly home surrounded by family on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Burial will be at Saint Ann’s Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.
Leonard was born on Jan. 13, 1927, to Mark and Josephine (Pfaff) Landoll in Lawton, Oklahoma. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Saint Mary’s Catholic school. He married the love of his life Helen Ruth Conway on Jan. 18, 1949, and spent 52 wonderful years together until her passing on April 1, 2001. Leonard was a self-proclaimed shade tree engineer, as he learned how to fix anything underneath a good tree and given some time. His good nature and cool head allowed him to fix anything on the farm or in the house and was the guy you would call anytime you couldn’t figure something out. He made a tractor from scratch. Leonard had a deep connection to his land, and his animals, and enjoyed instilling that love into his family. He was devoted to his faith and a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Lawton. He was a role model and a blessing to all that knew him, he will be well remembered and sorely missed.
He is survived by his sons, Paul Landoll and wife Jo Ann of Lawton, Peter Landoll and wife Diane of Lawton, and Pat Landoll and wife Karen of Elgin; daughters, Letha Seibold and husband Max of Lawton, Linda Benke of Lawton, and Laura Landoll of Lawton; brothers George and Mark Jr. Landoll; sisters, Flora Kaindle and husband John, Mary Jo McDonald and husband Chuck, Loretta Schraufnagel, Ruth Landoll, Margaret Grogan and husband John; 33 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; son-in-law, Larry Benke; brother, James Landoll; sisters, Teresa Luckowski, Marcy Pastor, and Rose Ann Foster.
