Memorial service for Richard L. “Rick” Carlson will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Abundant Life Assembly of God, Geronimo, with Tony Elkins, Pastor officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Richard L. “Rick” Carlson died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 72. He was born in Sparta, Wisconsin on Jan. 17, 1949. He grew up on a family dairy farm and worked on that dairy farm until graduating from high school. After losing both his parents at an early age he was raised by his brother and sister. He married the love of his life, Judy Hammond, on April 17, 1990.
He worked for Currell Lumber company for 10 years and worked at Mid America Lumber Company for over 24 years as Store Manager and was still employed at the time of his death.
He was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Greater Lawton/Fort Sill USBC Association Hall of Fame. Rick began bowling in Lawton in 1985, roughly 36 years ago this season. During that time he bowled in several leagues and was the President of many, doing what he did best, making sure that everything was done the way that it was supposed to be done. Rick became a board member of the Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association in 1988 where he served on several committees, eventually becoming the President of the association during the 2004-2005 season. In 2005, Rick oversaw the committee to merge associations and was the first President of the Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Association, where he served until his resignation in 2014. Rick came to the rescue once more this past season and was the current association President. Rick was also an accomplished bowler with five 300 games to his credit and a high series of 792. Because of his skill and high scoring, Rick earned the Senior Male Bowler of the Year for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He was the President of the Greater Lawton/Fort USBC Association at the time of his death.
Rick loved to go fishing and take his sons with him. He also loved working with wood and could build anything. He was an all-around guy, and everyone loved him dearly. He loved to read westerns and was an avid gardener.
Survivors include his wife, Judy, of the home; sons, Clinton (CJ) Carlson and wife, Karime; MAJ, US Army Todd Hammond and wife, Jenny; Timm Hammond and wife, Rhonda and Tyson Hammond; daughters: Teea Henry and John and Nikki Walker and Paul; grandkids: Zachary Carlson and Katie; Paisley Carlson; Ciera Garza and Marty; Kenze Carlson; 2Lt, US Air Force Justin Hammond; Niki Hammond; Brittany Schroeder; Taylor Henry; Zachary Hammond; Kaylie Hammond; Tristan Hammond; great-grandkids: Jenks Carlson and Roman Garza; brother, Gene Carlson and wife Pat; nieces: Lori Seely and Stephanie Bookman and Scott; and nephew, Greg Carlson.
Preceded in death by his parents, son, Danny Carlson, sister and brother-in-law, Bev and Norm Seely, uncle, Jack Ford and wife Vi, niece, Cindy Carlson and nephew, Ed Seely.
