Funeral service for Richard Hopper, 88, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Todd officiating.
Mr. Hopper passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Burial will be at Letitia Baptist Church under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from Noon until 8 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Richard was born on March 26, 1934 at Fort Sill to T.R. and Lucille (Cosgrove) Hopper. He grew up in Lawton and attended Lincoln Elementary and Lawton High School, graduating in 1953. He then attended Cameron University and OSU in Stillwater, OK, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Mr. Hopper received his Master’s Degree in Guidance/Counseling from Southeastern University in Weatherford, OK. He began his career at Tomlinson Junior High School where he taught Industrial Arts. While at Tomlinson, he converted the woodshop class into a technical format and re equipped his shop, receiving high recognition for his efforts. He also coached many sports including football, basketball, golf, and girl’s softball. Mr. Hopper moved over to Lawton High School as the Vocational Counselor when Tomlinson was closed and remained there until retiring in 1995. Richard married Johnna Adams in November of 1955 and they made their home in Lawton. They recently celebrated 68 years together. Mr. Hopper was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and was involved in numerous service missions within the church. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Johnna Hopper, of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law: Robin and John DeVere, of Oklahoma City, and Bonnie and Keegan Ledford, of Lawton; his grandchildren: John Richard DeVere, Ellyn DeVere, Morgan Ledford, and Courtney Ledford, all of Oklahoma City; his nephew, Roy Adams, of Enid; many friends, former students, coffee drinking friends, and hunting buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his many cousins to whom he was very close.