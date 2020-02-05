Graveside service with military honors for Richard Harvey Dawson will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Richard Harvey Dawson, age 73, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Lawton. He was born November 4, 1946 in Van Nuys, California to Richard and Marie (Sweat) Dawson. He married Rosalie Louise Sheffer in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1975. She died February 26, 2018.
He is survived by two daughters, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who all loved him dearly.
His memory will live on in his children.
