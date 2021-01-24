Funeral for Rev. Richard H. Nelson will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Bethel Assembly of God with the Rev. Randy Shorter, pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The Rev. Richard H. Nelson died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the age of 85. He was born Dec. 27, 1935, in Miami, Florida, to Harvey D. Douglas and Thelma M. Nelson. He married Teresa Marie Mingo on May 4, 1957, at Evangel Temple in Miami, Florida. She preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 2019.
Richard worked as a cabinet and boat builder before surrendering to ministry at the age of 33. He attended Southwestern Assembly of God College in Waxahachie, Texas and was ordained to preach. He served as a pastor to churches in Winters, Texas, Tipton, Oklahoma, Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Prue, Oklahoma. Weleetka, Oklahoma and retired from pastoring at Rifle, Colorado. Following his retirement, he continued to minister as an interim pastor to numerous churches and conducted many revival services.
He attended Bethel Assembly of God and was a member of the Heartland Conference with the International Pentecostal Church.
Richard is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Gigi and Kevin Upshaw; his son and daughter-in-law, Vaughn and René Nelson; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Nelson; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jared Upshaw, Tiffany and Tony Ganus, Brian and Rachel Nelson, Sean and Kaf Nelson, Kyle Nelson and Eric Nelson; six great grandchildren, Jaiyden, Anastasia, London, Elora, Blaine, Elliana; three siblings, Carol Nelson, Sharon Dorris and Paul Nelson; and a great aunt, Wilma Jane Clark.
His wife, a son, Dwayne Nelson, and a grandson, Bradley Upshaw, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Round-Up online at www.teenroundup.org or mailed P.O. Box 2464, Prescott, AZ 86302.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com