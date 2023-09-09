Graveside funeral service for MSG (Retired) Richard E. Wilson will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Interment with full military honors is under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. The procession to the cemetery will depart from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.
Following the interment friends are invited to continue the celebration of Richard’s life at Mutti’s German Restaurant.
MSG (Retired) Richard E. Wilson died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at his residence in Lawton at the age of 85. He was born Nov. 18, 1937 in Brightwater, Arkansas to Richard Wilson Jr. and Anna (Drake) Wilson. He grew up in Alva where he graduated high school. Richard married Leiselotte Emmerich on March 1, 1958 in Germany. She preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 1990. He later married Renate Fuss on Feb. 1, 1991 in Lawton.
Richard joined the U.S. Army at a young age and his career lasted more than 25 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and his decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three service stars, Bronze Star Medal with first oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal sixth award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, One Overseas Service Bar, Meritorious Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with palm and the Marksman (rifle M-16) badge.
Following his retirement from the military Richard worked as a security guard for Rayguard and the Fort Sill Veterans Center. He retired in 1989 and served as a volunteer at the VA Clinic until his death. He was affectionately known to everyone as “Mr. Smiley”.
He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He also enjoyed welding and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Renate, of the home; three stepchildren: Marion Jager-Weaver and husband Billy Weaver, Udo Jager and Sean Killion; as well as several nieces and nephews.
His parents and three brothers preceded him in death.