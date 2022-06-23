Richard Ralph Attocknie, affectionately called “Dee”, was born April 18,1956. He was the youngest child of Francis Joseph Attocknie Sr. and Rosalie (Poolaw) Attocknie.
He was born in Oklahoma City and attended Capitol Hill High School until 1974 when his family moved to Apache. He graduated from Apache High School in 1975. While attending Cameron University he met his best friend and future wife, Chery Ahdokobo, whom he married on March 1, 1978. They settled in Carnegie and raised their family over the past 40 years. Richard was accepting and loved many as his very own. He was a member of the Comanche Nation and of Kiowa descent; direct descendent of Chief Ten Bears and born into the Little Ponies Society and Tuwii Society; and a proud member of the Kiowa Gourd Clan.
Richard is survived by his wife, Chery (Ahdokobo) Attocknie of the home; his brother, Randlett Attocknie and wife, Mary of Oklahoma City; brother-in-law, Dean Ahdokobo and wife Holly of Anadarko; sister-in-law, Sene Cody and husband Mark of Yukon; daughters: MaryAlyce Rose Attocknie of Lawton; Darla Sue Attocknie of Carnegie, and Randi Lynn Claborn and husband, Bennie, of Apache; grandchildren: Rainy, Kaci, and Bunny Attocknie of the home; Drey Attocknie of Apache; Dayla Cody of Yukon, and Rosalie Asa Rene Claborn of Apache; and a great-grandson, Weston Charles.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Albert Attocknie and Isa Yellowfish; Bruce Poolaw and Ella (Nahdooahnippah) Codopony; parents, Joe A. and Rosalie Attocknie; siblings: Phyllis Attocknie; Francis Joseph Attocknie Jr.; Vidala Franklin, and Esa Attocknie; daughter, Carla Ann Attocknie.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Friday June 24, 2022 at Carnegie Cemetery and burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Prayer service will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Comanche Nation funeral home. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.