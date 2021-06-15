Funeral for Richard David Brawner age 80, of Lawton, Oklahoma will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 W. Gladstone Ave., Frederick, with Jerry Stiebens officiating.
Burial will follow in the Cache Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.
Mr. Brawner passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton.
Richard was born on January 5, 1941, in McKinney, Texas to Leeland V. and Dorothy (Haggard) Brawner. He graduated from Shawnee High School and attended OSU in Stillwater and the University of Oklahoma in Norman. In 1961, he and Linda Elizabeth Lichtenberger were united in marriage in New Mexico. He later received his journeyman license in heating and air-conditioning and was the former owner of The Air Experts Heat & Air in Norman and Lawton. Later in his life, he worked for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Richard was an avid OU football fan. He enjoyed playing softball in the church league, golf, and working in his garden raising tomato plants. He was a longtime member of University Christian Church in Norman and Carriage Hills Christian Church in Lawton. A faithful Christian. Dick, as he was called, always had a kind word for anyone he met and was referred to by many as the nicest man they knew.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Brawner of the home; two sons, Joey Brawner of Edmond, Oklahoma and Timothy Brawner of Edmond, Oklahoma; two daughters, Mary Brawner-Stiebens and her husband Chris of Lawton, Oklahoma and Dana Zimmerman of Lawton, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leeland and Dorothy Brawner; and two brothers, Don Brawner and Larry Brawner.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net, in memory of Richard David Brawner.