Funeral service for Richard Clay Crow, 77, of Geronimo, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Lawton First Baptist Church at 501 “B” Ave, Lawton, OK with Rev. John Cullison, pastor of Geronimo First Baptist Church and Rev. Matt Kelly, pastor of Letitia Baptist Church officiating.
Mr. Crow passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home in Geronimo, Oklahoma.
Burial will be at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Geronimo First Baptist Church, Geronimo, OK.
Richard was born on April 19, 1942 in a farmhouse north of Walters, Oklahoma to Audrey Crow and Gladys (Johnston) Crow Phipps. He was raised by his parents, Gladys and Melvin Phipps and graduated from Geronimo High School in 1960. Richard married Mary McNally on October 31, 1960 in Wichita Falls, Texas and they lived in Lawton before moving to Geronimo, Oklahoma. Richard worked for Phillips Aubrey Chevrolet for a few years before working for TD Allen Body Shop. He then owned and operated Crow’s Body Shop for many years.. a family business that he passed down to his son and grandson. After retiring from the body shop, Richard enjoyed working for the Buffalo Ranch. He was a member of Geronimo Baptist Church and served as Children’s Sunday School Teacher and was a deacon for many years. He was a lifelong member of the American Quarter Horse Association, a member of the Walters Riding Club and a member of the Lawton Rangers where he served as Rodeo Chairman for two terms. He had coffee every morning with his buddies at the coffee shop and loved riding horses. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of the home; his daughter and son in law, Shannon and Donald Youngstedt, of Geronimo, OK; his sons and daughters in law, Rick and Sandra Crow, of Apache, OK and Robby and Penny Crow, of Chattanooga, OK; his brother and sister in law, Larry and Jinny Phipps, of Raleigh, North Carolina; his sisters and brothers, Maria, Susie, Melissa, Jeff, Tony, and Eddie; his grandchildren and spouses, Clancy and Jessica Crow, of Chattanooga, OK, Cacy and Staci Crow, of Chattanooga, OK, Tyler and Katie Crow, of Hico, TX, Tanner and Kenzi Crow, of Apache, OK, Laura Youngstedt, of Wichita Falls, TX, Deven and Nadia Youngstedt, of Virginia, and Chisim Youngstedt, of Lawton, OK; his great grandchildren, Caroline Janet Crow, Ames Robby Crow, Landry Dawn Crow, and Leddy Jay Crow; special brothers, Jerry Crow and Joe Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Audrey Crow and Gladys and Melvin Phipps; one infant granddaughter, Lauren Kay Crow; one infant grandson, Cutter Jim Crow; his brothers and sisters in law, Larry and Ruth Crow and Gary Don and Jeannie Crow; his sister and brother in law, June and Tommy Whitehead; nieces, Teresa Clinton and Prissy Crow Worthen; his nephews, Brian Whitehead and Tommy Wayne Whitehead; and his special brother, Don Manning.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Geronimo First Baptist Church building fund at P.O. Box 128, Geronimo, OK 73543.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.