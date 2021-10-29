Richard Carrig went to his heavenly home on Oct. 26, 2021. Rick was born in Buffalo, NY to James E. and Eileen (Crabtree) Carrig on Feb. 12, 1959. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Linda Sue Carrig whom he spent the last 30 years with. Rick served 10 years in the US Army. After leaving the army he ended up in Oklahoma working for the Lawton Constitution. Then he moved to Texas. There he started delivering mail at the DFW airport. Rick started a new career of truck driving cross country where he finished his career as a dispatcher at Design Transportation. Rick was an avid sports fan of the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and his hometown Buffalo Bills. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Rick is survived by his son, Christopher Carrig and fiancé Angela Blumer of Lebanon MO; his daughter, Crystal Carrig-Herman and husband, Steven of Omaha, NE; his step-daughters: JoLynn Browder and Matthew, of Royse City, TX; and Mindy Andrews and fiancé DeWayne Norman, of Rowlett, TX and stepson, Heath Bailey and Bobbi Kay of Mesquite, TX; brothers: James and Christine Carrig of Buffalo NY; Thomas Carrig (late Darlene) and companion Norma Hanlon of Georgetown, KY; sisters: Janet (late Larry) Monroe; Carol (late Chuck) Elliot; Barb (late James) Richards of Buffalo, NY and Gail and Mike Frickie of Cache; grandchildren: Wade; Brittany; Jeremy; Alexis; Katalena; Brailyn; Landon; Anthony; Sarah; Hayden; Owen and Jade; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life Linda Carrig, his parents James and Eileen Carrig.