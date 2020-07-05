Richard Bee Jones, Elgin, son of Jay Bee and Marjorie (Foreman) Jones, was born November 25, 1943, and died July 1, 2020. He married Judy Sanders, Elgin, in 1965. They had 2 sons, Matthew Blain and Andrew Ray. In his eulogy to his dad, Andy wrote this: “I respected Dad because he was willing to: 1) stand up for what was right; 2) take the high road in his decisions, even at personal cost. For Dad, decisions came easily when it came to ethics; and 3) admit when he was wrong. Dad was the guy you could count on. Consistent. Dependable. Always fair.
“Dad’s idea of a good funeral was a single speaker with this message. ‘He was here for a while. He lived a good life. We loved him. We remember him and his impact on our lives. Now he’s gone. Let’s all head over to the buffet and eat. There’s a big dessert table.’”
Dick literally lived by the Golden Rule. His legacy is in having extremely loved his wife, in carefully raising two exemplary sons, adoring his 3 grandchildren, Julia, Svea, and Soren, and never having knowingly wronged anyone.
His memorial will be in the hearts and minds of those who loved him.