Richard Allen Smith, 78 of Lawton passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020.
Richard was born in Carnegie, OK on May 11, 1942 to J.J. and Pearl Smith. He was the youngest of eight children born to Mr. and Mrs. Smith. He grew up, attended school in Mountain View, and graduated from High School in 1960. He then went on to attend OU and obtained his bachelor’s degree in Architecture. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1965 and served in the Army for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1967. He then started the architecture firm Horacek & Smith in Lawton Ok, and continued his career at Dogget Architecture in North Carolina and Miles Associates in Oklahoma City. In his leisure time, he enjoyed gardening and traveling. He also had a great appreciation for the arts.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; his son Fielding Smith of Seoul, South Korea; his daughter: Sarah Smith of Orlando, FL. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, four sisters and three brothers.
